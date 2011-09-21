US

Behind The Scenes Of A Startup Incubator, Where The Companies Get Bought By Google And Celebrities Invest

Alyson Shontell

Matt Meeker is Entrepreneur in Residence at DogPatch Labs, a New York-based startup incubator run by Polaris Ventures.

DogPatch Labs has been home to many startups, including Frid.ge which sold to Google+, and Turntable.fm’s former self, Stickybits.

Meeker sat down with us to explain the role of an EIR, and how to get into the incubator, which is free for entrepreneurs.

He also told us how to snag funding from his VC firm, Polaris.

 

