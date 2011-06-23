A VC's Guide To Fundraising In The Middle Of A Bubble

Photo: Melissaclark via Flickr

Venture Capitalist Mark Suster agrees with Fred Wilson.We’re in a “frothy” tech environment.



And of course, he says, we’re in a bubble.

How do VCs invest during frothy times? And how should entrepreneurs go about raising money?

Suster lays out some guidelines in a 70-slide PowerPoint document.

He says:

Whom entrepreneurs should be taking investments from

What the right amount of money to raise is

Where the market is going

When to start the fundraising process

How entrepreneurs should raise money

We’ve reformatted it for you here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.