A VC's Guide To Fundraising In The Middle Of A Bubble

Alyson Shontell
Photo: Melissaclark via Flickr

Venture Capitalist Mark Suster agrees with Fred Wilson.We’re in a “frothy” tech environment.

And of course, he says, we’re in a bubble.

How do VCs invest during frothy times? And how should entrepreneurs go about raising money?

Suster lays out some guidelines in a 70-slide PowerPoint document.

He says:

  • Whom entrepreneurs should be taking investments from
  • What the right amount of money to raise is
  • Where the market is going
  • When to start the fundraising process
  • How entrepreneurs should raise money

We’ve reformatted it for you here.

Now that you're pumped up to go out and get funding, here are some presentation tips:

