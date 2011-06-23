A VC's Guide To Fundraising In The Middle Of A Bubble

Photo: Melissaclark via Flickr
Venture Capitalist Mark Suster agrees with Fred Wilson.We’re in a “frothy” tech environment.
And of course, he says, we’re in a bubble.
How do VCs invest during frothy times? And how should entrepreneurs go about raising money?
Suster lays out some guidelines in a 70-slide PowerPoint document.
He says:
- Whom entrepreneurs should be taking investments from
- What the right amount of money to raise is
- Where the market is going
- When to start the fundraising process
- How entrepreneurs should raise money
We’ve reformatted it for you here.
