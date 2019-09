Accel Partners venture capitalist Jim Breyer adds a new line to his resume: He’s Dell’s (DELL) newest director, the company announced today.

Breyer also serves as a director for Facebook, Walmart (WMT), Marvel (MVL), Brightcove and Etsy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.