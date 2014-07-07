This Venture Capitalist Thinks That It's Only The Beginning For Tech Investing

By now, we’ve all heard the talk about the big tech bubble. Almost any startup can secure funding from some investor somewhere. And there are new tech companies popping up every day.

Some may be pessimistic about the current state of investing and valuations, but one VC, Mark Suster is sure that we’re only at the beginning of tech investing.

Suster, a partner at Upfront Ventures, recently shared a presentation on Slideshare that discusses the current state of the industry and the implications for investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.