Venturing out: Here are the VCs going to firms like Craft Ventures and Uncork Capital

Uncork Capital has hired Susan Liu and Tripp Jones to further the firm’s investing strategy.

Matthieu Hafemeister, a fintech investor, is out at Andreessen Horowitz.

Craft Ventures , an early-stage venture firm in San Francisco, has closed $1.12 billion in new funds and promoted four employees to spend that money. The new partners are Brian Murray , who is also chief operating officer, Lainy Painter, Michael Tam, and Bryan Rosenblatt, who we named to our list of top seed investors.

