VC Fundraising Rebounds

Venture Capital fundraising has bounced back from slow years in 2009 and 2010. Total VC fundraising was 18.7 billion last year, up from 13.7 billion in 2010 and 16.4 billion in 2009. It is on track to be even higher this year; VC funds raised 4.9 billion in the first quarter.



A few takeaways:

While VC fundraising is increasing, it is nowhere near the heady days of the tech bubble, or even 2007 for that matter

The appetite for VC-backed IPOs has heated up over the past year (LinkedIn, Groupon, Zynga, etc), and will only get hotter with the arrival of Facebook’s IPO in May

Photo: National Venture Capital Association

