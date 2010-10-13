Everything You Need To Know About Who's Getting VC Money

It’s more than a rumour: smaller investments in earlier-stage companies are grabbing ever more money and attention from venture capitalists.
CB Insights just released its latest report on VC activity, and the hard data backs up everything you’ve heard:
- Silicon Valley still dominates tech, but it is steadily losing ground.
- New York is blowing past Boston to become the second most important city in Internet startups.
- As the cost of floating a minimum viable product falls, money is pouring in to seed stage investments at an amazing rate.
But enough with the generalities:
Seed investments can't make a dent in the VC landscape in terms of dollars invested, but earlier rounds are taking over
