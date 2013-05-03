These Are The Apps On Top New York VC Fred Wilson's Home Screen

The apps people place on their smartphone home screens can say a lot about someone. Phones, whether we want to admit it or not, have become the hub of our lives.



For app developers, if your app makes it on a user’s home screen, you could say you’ve “made it.”

A couple of days ago, highly-esteemed New York venture capitalist Fred Wilson was frustrated that he couldn’t seem to replace the Google search widget on his Android home screen with one from search startup DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg told Wilson about the Nova Launcher, an Android app that lets Android users further customise their phones with a new home screen, gestures, folder icons, and more.

But for now, Wilson has only used it to hack his home screen. Here’s what it looks like.

AVC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.