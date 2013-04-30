VC Fred Wilson: These Are The Worst Things You Could Do In A Pitch

Today at TechCrunch Disrupt, prominent Silicon Alley investor Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures spoke about the worst things people do when pitching a VC.



“Going through a really long backstory is a bad idea,” Wilson said on stage to TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington.

Wilson and other VCs don’t want to hear your whole life story. They just want you to show and explain the product in a timely manner.

“So I prefer someone to come in and make sort of a really bold, audacious statement right off the bat,” Wilson says. “Like, ‘I’m doing the stupidest thing in the world.’ That would be refreshing to me.”

Wilson also spoke about the power of one slide. When SoundCloud CEO Alexander Ljung pitched Wilson, he presented the entire concept of the company in one slide. Wilson was sold.

