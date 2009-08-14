VC Fred Wilson Is In Love With Foursquare

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson is in love. He’s in love with Foursquare, the iPhone app that lets users “check-in” to restaurants and bars and let all their friends know where they’re hanging out.



We’ve heard rumours that Fred plans to invest in Foursquare, but while he hasn’t denied them, he hasn’t confirmed them either. So we’ve held back.

But lately, the signs of a startup-VC romance-in-the-making are too strong to ignore.

First there was the blog post on Fred’s blog, A VC:

Foursquare is delicious for places. It’s a dead simple way to record where you’ve been, and if you feel like it, what you thought of it. I like that idea and that’s why I am going to play foursquare.

Then there’s the incident where a Foursquare fan tried and failed to sneak a t-shirt with the company’s logo on it onto The Daily Show. Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley posted about it on his Flickr account, and who but Fred popped by to comment: “I’d pay $40 for a custom made foursquare t-shirt!”

That’s love, people.

