VC Firm Jobs Page

VC firms typically don’t hire very many people. But our portfolio companies sure do. So what you typically see when you go to a VC firm’s website is a jobs page that showcases jobs from their portfolio companies. USV’s jobs page is here. I blogged about it here.



Earlier this week Foundry Group rolled out a similar jobs page. Brad Feld blogged about it here.

As Brad said in his post:

This page is built on top of Indeed, in our opinion the best job search engine. We are not investors in Indeed, but our friends at Union Square Ventures are. They led the way on this one, working with Indeed and hacking together some code to make a dynamic jobs page. We looked at several options but kept coming back to the USV Jobs page. Kelly Collins and Ross Carlson in our office did all the work. They had help from Gary Chou at USV who generously provided all the code he’d written along with advice, as well as Matt Molinari from Indeed who helped Kelly and Ross figure out all the nuances of the integration.

If you would like a jobs page like the ones at USV and Foundry Group, we can help you get it done. Email me using the “Contact” link at the bottom of this blog and I will put you in touch with the people who can help you make it happen.

