VC Explains Why A Founder's Initial Idea Often Doesn't Matter At All

Photo: Business Insider

Investor Laura Sachar says she can spot entrepreneurs who have ideas, but don’t know how to execute them.Sachar, general partner and founder of StarVest Partners, has been involved in early stage companies since the mid-’90s. She shared her insights on a panel at Business Insider’s Startup 2012 conference:



Sachar focuses on people in the early stage, because it’s about the belief that the person can figure out what to do with the business to make it successful.

“Often, the initial idea is not how the company succeeds and drives revenue,” says Sachar. “Focusing on the people first, and a belief that they can develop attractive ideas and move from there, makes sense.”

There needs to be a clear path that shows that the person can turn the idea into something real.

“If you can’t execute, you don’t have a company,” she says. “A lot of people have ideas.”

Nowadays, companies don’t need as much money to get momentum. She suggests that you take more money than you think you need (if it’s available), because so many investors are looking for the companies that are gaining tons of velocity in the early going. By having that money, you have more resources to pull that off.

NOW SEE: 10 VCs And Founders Give Their Best Advice For Raising Money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.