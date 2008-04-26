US

VC Dollars Still Pouring Into Video Startups

Michael Learmonth

Burn rates notwithstanding, venture capital has not lost its taste for online video startups. NewTeeVee got Dow Jones VentureSource to come up with a tally of all the cash VCs have dumped into online video over the last few years, and while 2007 was the high-water mark, it doesn’t seem to have slowed down in 2008 — yet.

68 startups landed $460.5 million in funding in 2007 (up from $266.9 million in 2006), a small chunk of the $31 billion in venture dollars invested in 2007, but still a bundle considering even YouTube hasn’t figured out how to break $100 million in revenue from its 70%-plus market share.

And just when it started to look like the once red-hot sector was about to enter its dotbomb phase… the money just kept coming! VCs invested another $217.3 million in the first quarter of 2008.

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

funding sai-us video