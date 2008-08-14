VC Discovers Facebook, Has Some Tips To Share

Almost as popular as Facebook: Articles by Baby Boomers about how to get on Facebook to a) see what all the fuss is about, or b) keep tabs on their kids. The latest: A BusinessWeek essay by Venrock VC Richard Moran, who’s invested in companies like PodTech Network and Glu Mobile.

Moran gives Boomers the usual rundown — Facebook can be good for business, keeping up with old friends, etc. And his tips are mostly accurate: Don’t put up a photo of Homer Simpson or Nick Nolte’s mug shot unless you’re Homer Simpson or Nick Nolte.

That said, we have to admit that we’re confused by some of his advice. For instance, after declaring that “You cannot have too many Facebook friends,” Moran seems to suggest that it is possible to have too many Facebook friends. He warns his cohorts to “always think ahead before friending people.”

And while advising would-be Facebookers to avoid oversharing — “balance honest updates without revealing too much detail” — he overshares with us: We really didn’t need to know that his son’s girlfriend dumped him using a Facebook status update.

See Also:

Want To See Beacon Done Right? Look At These Apps

Facebook’s App Guy, Ben Ling, To Depart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.