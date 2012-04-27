VC Competition

Business Insider published a follow up to my post yesterday on acqui-hires.



It’s a little bit snarky, which is fine because it’s just the writer trying to find an angle to add his own thoughts. But there’s an interesting part at the end where Nicholas Carlson says “Also, remember, Arrington is a VC now, so he has a reason to spread mistrust about the competition.”



Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.