VC Investment In Cleantech Is Quickly Recovering

VC investment in cleantech shot up sequentially in the third quarter of 2009, almost fully recovering from the go-go days of 2008 after a collapse earlier this year.



Venture capital investment rose last quarter to $897.5 million, up 89% from $474.8 million in the previous quarter. This according to the MoneyTree Report, a survey produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association based on data provided by Thomson Reuters.

But it’s still down 14% year-over-year.

