Charlie O'Donnell: Here's How To Get Buzz Like Uber And Turntable

Nicholas Carlson

First Round Capital’s Charlie O’Donnel is among the most visible venture capitalist. He’s the firm’s top scout in New York. In this video, he explains how he got to where he is, and how to get his attention.

Watch!

 

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

