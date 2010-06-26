VC And Hedge Funds Rejoice! The Carried Interest Tax Hike Is Dead

Washington DC isn’t totally ready to crack down on the financial industry.



While a somewhat-feared financial reform bill is all lined up, hedge funds, private equity funds, and VCs got a big win when an attempt to eliminate the carried interest tax loophole died.

WSJ:

Senate Democratic leaders gave up trying to push through a spending bill that would have taxed much of the carried interest earned by VCs and other investors as ordinary income instead of capital gains. After failing for a third time to secure the required 60 votes to shut down a Republican-led filibuster, Majority Leader Harry Reid said the Senate would move on to other business. But as Congress looks to plug the federal deficit, the carry tax eventually will be back on the table.

For what it’s worth, opposition to the carried interest tax hike wasn’t unanimous on the VC side of thing, as several more progressive-minded folks like Fred Wilson and Chris Dixon had expressed support of the change in tax status.

