Social Media Mastermind Gary Vaynerchuk Explains The Biggest Thing Marketers Are Getting Wrong In 2014

Social media mastermind Gary Vaynerchuk has a new slideshow explaining how marketers are wasting money by acting like it’s still 2004.

Vaynerchuk — who came to prominence by promoting his New Jersey wine store with his “Wine Library TV” video podcast — says marketers spend too much time trying to reach customers via television, outdoor media, and e-mail.

Instead, Vaynerchuk says marketers need to understand the era of “ADD at scale” and try to capture the attention of easily distracted customers by providing them with real value. To do this, he says marketers need to understand what makes each social media platform special and should favour one-on-one interactions over blasting consumers with impersonal marketing messages.

In this slideshow, Vaynerchuk reveals his core strategy for digital marketing in 2014 he crafted through VaynerMedia, a brand consultancy he founded that leverages social media to help brands make connections with prospective consumers.

