A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 348% in just 2 days — and it just said it was picked for the US government's 'Operation Warp Speed' program

Vaxart, a small-cap biotechnology company that is focused on developing oral vaccines administered by tablet rather than injection, said on Friday that it has been selected for the US government’s Operation Warp Speed project.

Vaxart’s stock has skyrocketed 449% this week after releasing a slew of news related to its development of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The firm said that its vaccine is “the only oral vaccine being evaluated” within the Operation Warp Speed program.

Despite being a clinical-stage company and having no products approved for sale to date, Vaxart’s market cap has surged to $US898 million from $US200 million, according to data from YCharts.

A little-known biotech company that is working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate has surged 449% this week after announcing a slew of news reports.

The news sent Vaxart's stock higher by as much as 128% in Friday morning trades. The firm said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate will participate in a non-human primate challenge study, and that it's the only oral vaccine being evaluated within the program.

The news sent Vaxart’s stock higher by as much as 128% in Friday morning trades. The firm said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate will participate in a non-human primate challenge study, and that it’s the only oral vaccine being evaluated within the program.

The more than 400% one-week stock surge was in part driven by news on Wednesday that Vaxart would be added to the broad-market Russell 3000 index, effective Monday, June 29. The news sent the stock higher by 20% as traders looked to front-run the Russell 3000 rebalance set to take place next week.



Additionally, on Thursday, Vaxart surged 96% after it signed a memorandum of understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow. The two firms committed to enabling the large scale manufacturing and ultimate supply of Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. They hope to be able to produce “a billion or more COVID-19 vaccine doses per year,” according to the news release.

All in all, based on Friday morning trades, the firm has seen its market capitalisation skyrocket to $US850 million today from just under $US200 million at the start of the week, according to data from YCharts.com.

Vaxart has joined a bevy of small-cap biotechnology companies that have skyrocketed after announcing plans to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, like Sorrento Therapeutics.

Shares of Vaxart traded up as much as 128% in Friday morning trades to $US14.30 and are up more than 3,982% year-to-date.

