Australia’s live music industry has launched a massive new vaccine campaign, saying the show will go on once 80% targets are met

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Australian live performance titans have launched their new ‘Vax The Nation’ campaign.

The industry has been financially ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the show will go on once 80% vaccination targets are met, the campaign states.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia’s live performance titans have launched a new ad campaign promoting COVID-19 vaccination, betting on the thrill of festivals and a local rock classic to revitalise a decimated industry.

The newly-established LIVE (Live Industry Venues + Entertainment) Alliance on Monday launched its ‘Vax The Nation’ campaign, encouraging punters nationwide to get the jab.

Australia's international border has been closed since March 2020. Our artists and industry are ready to get back to stages around the world. #VaxTheNation and make this happen! pic.twitter.com/bJPmkoAMjT — Sounds Australia (@SoundsAustralia) September 5, 2021

Closed international borders, lockdowns, and venue density limits have hammered the live performance industry for more than 18 months, forcing major events to postpone or pull up stumps entirely.

Smaller venues have also felt the strain, along with the nation’s comedy, theatre, opera, and ballet productions.

LIVE Alliance — consisting of players including the Australian Recording Industry Association, Australian Festivals Association, Mushroom Group, and Moshtix — estimate 79,000 industry jobs have been lost since the dawn of the pandemic.

The closures have cost an estimated $36.4 billion in economic activity, the group says.

More than 18 months into the pandemic, the group says reaching vaccination targets agreed to by National Cabinet is the only way to bring the scene back to life.

Under modelling agreed to by National Cabinet, lockdowns will be reduced in favour of less intensive public health interventions once 80% of the eligible adult community is fully vaccinated.

“The impact of the pandemic on Australia’s world-leading music, theatre, comedy and live entertainment industries has been truly devastating,” a Live Alliance spokesperson said.

“Getting vaccinated is the crucial step fans can take which will allow us to join together and enjoy the unbeatable magic of live performance once again.”

To get the point across, LIVE Alliance has launched a TV commercial featuring Powderfinger hit “My Happiness” interspersed with lockdown updates, emulating the real-world interruptions the industry has faced.

In addition to those industry groups, Australian artists including Midnight Oil, Amy Shark, A.B. Original, Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley, Lonelyspeck, and Gretta Ray have endorsed the campaign.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, ARIA chief executive officer Annabelle Herd said LIVE Alliance was not yet pushing for vaccine passports enabling immunised punters to attend gigs, as the baseline vaccination rate is still too low.

As of Saturday, 38.2% of Australians over 16 have been fully vaccinated, and 67.2% have received at least one dose.

Immunisations are accelerating, with more than 1.9 million doses administered in the last week.