Corporate Exec Says Vince Vaughn's Movie Ruined His Honeymoon

A wealthy executive filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing a posh resort of thwarting his Bora Bora honeymoon plans.After Nicholas Malcomson put a deposit on a “royal,” over-water villa, the resort allegedly canceled on him to so the Vince Vaughn vehicle “Couples Retreat” could be filmed, the New York Post reported Thursday.



The resort was “oblivious to the irony of cancelling” the honeymoon of a couple in love to make room for a movie about couples trying to stay together, the suit claimed.

Malcomson, who is the founding director of the money transfer company Pay 2 Home, claims he was willing to pay a $3,360 per-night rate before the hotel canceled on him just six weeks before his honeymoon, the Post reported. He claims he never even got his deposit back.

