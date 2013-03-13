Vatican Reveals Secret Chemical Mix That Makes White And Black Smoke

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope.

Photo: REUTERS/Max Rossi

The secret is out.



The Vatican revealed Tuesday in a statement how the white and black smoke that rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel is made, Henry Fountain of “The New York Times” reports.

The smoke indicates whether or not a decision on the next pope has been made.

The smoke is black if no pope has been elected. The smoke is white if a pope has been elected.

Yesterday we reported that the white and black smoke is produced from cartridges filled with different chemicals. The practice of using chemicals to colour the smoke began in 2005, but until now, the Vatican would not say what those chemicals were.

From the Vatican:

For a black “fumata” the chemical compound is made of potassium perchlorate, anthracene, and sulphur. The white “fumata” is a mixture of potassium chlorate, lactose, and rosin. The rosin is a natural amber resin obtained from conifers. Prior to 2005 the black smoke was obtained by using smoke black or pitch and the white smoke by using wet straw.

The chimney installed on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is connected to two stoves inside the chapel. One stove burns the paper ballots. The other stove releases the coloured smoke. The coloured smoke mixes with the smoke from the paper ballots before it exits the chimney for everyone to see in St. Peter’s Square.

The smoke was black on Wednesday, the second day of the papal conclave, meaning a new pope has not yet been elected.

