These Are The Parts Of The Vatican That Tourists Never See

Photo: YouTube/nazeazeno

In 1929 the Lateran Treaty between the Kingdom of Italy and the Holy See made Vatican City the world’s smallest sovereign state.The 108-acre Vatican is the spiritual capital of 1.18 billion Catholics worldwide and maintains diplomatic relations with at least 174 nations.



The majority of the country, including towers, apartments, restoration labs, tombs and secret archives, is off-limits without a Vatican City passport.

For a rare look inside the Holy See, we pulled up exclusive videos by National Geographic and History Channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.