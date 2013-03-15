There Was Something Different About The Vatican Crowd In 2005

As the Today Show points out, something important changed during the 2005 announcement of Pope Benedict XVI and the 2013 announcement of Pope Francis.



Photo: Instagram / Todayshow

We weren’t completely sure that the first shot was from the exact same angle, so we did some digging.

The photos from below shows the view from the back of the St. Peter’s Square as the new pope was announced (note that Pope Benedict was announced while it was still daylight, and Pope Francis was announced after dusk).

2005

Photo: REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

2013

Photo: AP

Here’s another viewpoint, looking from the front of the St. Peter’s Square back into the crowd.

2005

Photo: REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2013

Photo: AP

