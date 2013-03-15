There Was Something Different About The Vatican Crowd In 2005

As the Today Show points out, something important changed during the 2005 announcement of Pope Benedict XVI and the 2013 announcement of Pope Francis.
Photo: Instagram / Todayshow
We weren’t completely sure that the first shot was from the exact same angle, so we did some digging.
The photos from below shows the view from the back of the St. Peter’s Square as the new pope was announced (note that Pope Benedict was announced while it was still daylight, and Pope Francis was announced after dusk).
2005
Photo: REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
2013
Photo: AP
Here’s another viewpoint, looking from the front of the St. Peter’s Square back into the crowd.
2005
Photo: REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
2013
Photo: AP
Now Watch: Apple’s Newest Gadget In The Making Is Past The Experimental Stage
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.