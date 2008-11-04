Holy Cow: Economy So Bad Even Vatican Cutting Costs

The Holy See is not immune from the economic woes affecting the rest of the globe. In an effort to trim costs, the Vatican Administration will actually start requiring employees to punch in and out of work as part of an effort to ward off slackers. It also sounds like they’re instituting a hiring freeze:



Bloomberg: The Vatican, located across Rome’s Tiber River and home to Pope Benedict XVI, relies on earnings from $1 billion in stocks, bonds and real estate to top up donations from Catholics around the world. While the Holy See benefited in the 1990s from booming stock markets and a strong dollar, it plunged into the red in 2003 and again in 2007 because of the U.S. currency’s tumble. The financial turmoil is now taking its toll as well.

