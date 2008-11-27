Vatican Closer To Being Powered Entirely By The Lord

The Vatican wants to be the first “carbon neutral” state, which ought to be rather easy considering it’s rather tiny. In order to do this the Pope is installing $1.5 million worth of solar panels to power the Holy See. Anything less, would be “an insult to God.”



Yikes! We’re running out to Home Depot as soon as we finish this post. They sell solar panels right? The last thing we want to do is insult God.

Treehugger: This week, the Vatican did its part to make the move to renewable energy, as workers began installing the first of 2,400 solar panels on the roof of the papal audience hall in Vatican City. The Vatican’s new solar roof, reportedly worth nearly $1.5 million, should need only minimal maintenance for the next 25 years.

Last year, the Vatican announced its intention to become the world’s first carbon-neutral state. “Those who destroy the environment are also big sinners”, says Italian Cardinal Deacon Renato Raffaele Martino. “It’s a big insult to God.”

…Benedict XVI has proven to be a surprisingly environmentally-aware Pontiff, calling for action against climate change and even suggesting that polluting be considered a major sin. A year ago, the Vatican announced the creation of the “Vatican Climate Forest,” a carbon-offset project in Hungary which would purportedly absorb as much carbon dioxide as the Vatican emits.

If you hate reading–it is the day before Thanksgiving afterall, who wants to read?–here’s an AP video on the project:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.