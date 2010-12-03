Vast Majority Of People Prefer The iPad Over The Galaxy Tab

Photo: Dennis Lloyd

The Android-based Galaxy Tab is losing the battle for consumer mindshare, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster in a note this morning.He did a quick survey of 65 consumers to see what people are thinking of the two tablets. His key findings:



85% of consumers prefer the iPad over the Tab. Makes sense because the iPad is a brand that’s been advertised for months. The Tab is new and lesser known. Plus it’s not as well reviewed.

The iPad is seen as more valuable. The “perceived value” of the iPad is $417, while it’s $283. The “perceived value” is what consumers think is a fair price for either the iPad or the Tab.

So, what does it all mean? Not much right now, really. The Tab is the first Android tablet. Over time, more will come out, and they will have a chance to dethrone the iPad. Munster thinks ultimately Android will have greater market share.

For now, though, the iPad remains king of the tablets. It will have many quarters to go before it has to forfeit the crown.

