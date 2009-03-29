Vast Computer Spy System Tracked Back to China

Researchers are the University of Toronto have tracked back to China a computer spying operation that’s infiltrated machines in more than 100 countries, according to The New York Times.



The investigation, which doesn’t point at the Chinese government specifically, said the so-called GhostNet system had stolen documens from almost 1,300 computers, including those in offices of the Dalai Lama. It has also monitored a NATO computer system and the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The article says the sytem was the most-ranging one ever discovered and had Big Brother-type capabilities:

“It can, for example, turn on the camera and audio-recording functions of an infected computer, enabling monitors to see and hear what goes on in a room. The investigators say they do not know if this facet has been employed.”

