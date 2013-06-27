Vassar Student Kicked Out For Alleged Rape Is Suing The School

Former standout Vassar College student and rower Xiaolu “Peter” Yu has sued the school for expelling him after he was accused of rape by a teammate he had lost his virginity to a year earlier, the New York Post reports.



According to the Post, Yu’s suit states that male Vassar students accused of sexual offenses are “invariably found guilty.”

Court documents claim that Yu and Mary Claire Walker had consensual sex after a rowing team party in February 2012. Walker allegedly took the lead in their sexual activities after Yu told her it would be his first time and sent him a Facebook message the next day saying she “had a wonderful time,” the Post reports. After everything was over, she apparently acknowledged that she “took Peter Yu’s virginity.”

No information has come out about why Walker accused Yu of rape earlier this year, but the Daily Mail notes that Vassar has harsh policies in place for sexual offence accusations.

Vassar’s regulations state that “Any student accused of rape will automatically and concurrently be charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault. The minimum sanction for any student found guilty of rape will be immediate expulsion from the college.”

Additionally, the Mail points to a 1994 New York Times article in which a former Vassar student who was charged by the school’s judicial board claimed he was not allowed to bring his parents or a lawyer to his hearing, or present evidence on his own behalf.

Yu, originally from China, is suing Vassar for “gender discrimination, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” according to the Post.

