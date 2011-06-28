A Quick Guide To The The New Chinese Military Triple Threat

If it’s true that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then China is flattering the heck out of the U.S. military.
Making up for decades of military lassitude, China has recently unveiled its own aircraft carrier, stealth jet and now a remote controlled drone.
Without a technical foundation to build upon, the Chinese have used their cash to pick up where the U.S. was 20 to 25 years ago. China remains a mile behind the former Cold War superpowers, but the military industrial complex is humming.
With the motivation to secure the South China Sea oil fields and bring Taiwan back into the fold, there’s no telling how quickly the communist forces could catch up.
Comparable to the U.S. Nimitz carrier class circa 1986.
The new Chinese carrier, a 1985 Ukrainian Kuznetsov carrier from the Soviet Fleet, could be ready for sea-trials any day.
China bought the vessel in 2005 and have since been working overtime to have her re-fitted with their newest weapons and electronics technology.
Almost coyly, officials maintained for years the ship was going to be a floating casino and had no military purpose whatsoever. Rid of this pretense, the Chinese have finally announced the vessel's name: Shi Lang, a Ming era general who was the last man to conquer Taiwan.
Comparable to the YF-23 (1990) and the F-117 (1983).
Despite Secretary of defence Gate's assurance that China won't have fifth generation aircraft by 2020 photographs of their new craft, the J-20, began appearing in December.
The U.S. maintains China's technology is likely based on the 1990 U.S. prototypes YF-22 and YF-23. Popular wisdom holds, however, that the Chinese reverse engineered a U.S. F-117 Nighthawk, shot down over Serbia on 1999.
Reports from Serbia after the crash had Chinese agents throughout the Serb countryside buying F-117 pieces from local farmers.
Much like the RQ-2 Pioneer circa 1986.
Most recently, but in true 'accidentally' leaked style, the Chinese offered a glimpse at their new remote controlled drone last week.
Taken from a Japanese navy patrol plane, the picture of the new UAV shows the drone to be about 12 feet long, and it's location implies it was launched from a ship.
Combined, these two factors lead experts to conclude the drone is probably a primitive 'eye-in-the-sky' vehicle designed to help the dated Chinese Naval munitions find their land-based target.
