A Quick Guide To The The New Chinese Military Triple Threat

If it’s true that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then China is flattering the heck out of the U.S. military.



Making up for decades of military lassitude, China has recently unveiled its own aircraft carrier, stealth jet and now a remote controlled drone.

Without a technical foundation to build upon, the Chinese have used their cash to pick up where the U.S. was 20 to 25 years ago. China remains a mile behind the former Cold War superpowers, but the military industrial complex is humming.

With the motivation to secure the South China Sea oil fields and bring Taiwan back into the fold, there’s no telling how quickly the communist forces could catch up.

