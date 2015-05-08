Varoufakis says Grexit is a 'forbidden thought'

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday that talk of Greece leaving the euro zone risked increasing the probability it would happen, which in turn would start to unravel the entire common currency.
“Grexit is a forbidden thought in our minds,” he told an audience at the European Parliament in Brussels.
Noting suggestions that a Greek exit could be contained by the rest of the bloc, he added: “Once there is this mindset that now we don’t have an indivisible common currency… this is a very corrosive idea which will eventually bring the whole project down.
“And therefore the thought of Grexit is profoundly anti-European.”
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
