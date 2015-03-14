Greece's finance minister is showing off his fancy Athens house in a glossy French magazine

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis seems to be enjoying international fame in his role negotiating new bailout terms between the nearly broke Greek government and its creditors in Europe.

So much fame, in fact, that the French magazine Paris Match did a photoshoot for him and his wife, Danae Stratou, at their very nice home in Athens.

Here’s a tweet from Matina Stevis, a Greek reporter who is currently working for the WSJ in Nairobi.

Greek fin min @yanisvaroufakis & wife in glam photoshoot for Paris Match. Not seen my Facebook timeline so angry pic.twitter.com/YGaWk4nsno

— Matina Stevis (@MatinaStevis) March 13, 2015

More from the spread:

Mr & Mrs Varoufakis lifestyle photo op for @ParisMatch. White wine socialism under the Acropolis. pic.twitter.com/8q6lkMeYfk

— Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) March 12, 2015

See the full slideshow at Paris Match.



