Turkish sculptor Varol Topaç specialises in kinetic sculptures. That means that his pieces are in constant motion. “Bir-lik,” which resides in the Swiss Otel Büyük Efes, might be the coolest one he’s ever made.

Check out more of his work here

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.