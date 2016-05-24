This week's Variety will show Marissa Mayer as a Christ-like figure carrying a cross

The newest issue of Variety, hitting newsstands on May 24th, carries with it a cover story on Marissa Mayer and her struggles in leading Yahoo through turbulent times.

But what’s already turning heads is the cover itself, premiered by Variety co-editor in-chief Andrew Wallenstein on Twitter, which depicts Mayer as a Christ-like figure carrying a Y-shaped cross:

A sneak peek at tomorrow’s @Variety magazine cover story by @xpangler…Marissa Mayer like you’ve never seen her! pic.twitter.com/ZeEXXayHj9

— Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) May 23, 2016

“Marissa Mayer like you’ve never seen her,” Wallenstein promises.

While the cover itself is likely to generate plenty of discussion, the cover story itself looks to explore Mayer’s tenure as CEO of Yahoo, from her ascension to the job in 2012 through the present, as the company looks to sell some or all of its business units. Bidders for Yahoo’s core assets are said to include Verizon and a group of investors led by Warren Buffett and Dan Gilbert, and the price is said to be as low as $2 billion or as high as $8 billion.

