Adult entertainment company Waat Media will use technology from NY/Montreal mobile video firm Vantrix to help distribute its content via 100 wireless carriers. Waat’s catalogue includes mobile video from Playboy, Penthouse, Vivid Entertainment, etc. Terms not disclosed. In September, Vantrix raised a $12 million Series B round. Release

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.