This high-tech material is so black it makes other black objects look grey

There’s a new blackest black material, and it’s pretty darn black.

Vantablack, made by Surrey NanoSystems, is the blackest material on Earth. That means it absorbs more light (and reflects less light) than any other black material around. The previous contender for the crown, used in the Hubble space telescope, doesn’t even come close.

You can see the major difference between the two black materials in this fascinating GIF:



But that’s old news. To celebrate the release of a new, cheaper version of Vantablack, the company released a video showing how all the different version of Vantablack compare to one another.

Watch it below:

You’ll notice it makes regular black paint look downright shiny. The person in the video avoids directly touching the Vantablack because skin oils can stick to the surface, ruining its deep-black effect.

