Vantablack is the darkest material in the world and it is designed by British company Surrey NanoSystems.

It is made from tightly packed carbon nanotubes which absorb around 99.8% of the light visible to our eyes.

Produced by Joe Daunt. Original reporting by Rebecca Harrington. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

