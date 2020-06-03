'Riverdale's' Vanessa Morgan says she's 'used as a sidekick' and is the show's 'least paid regular' in a Twitter tirade

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Warner Bros. Television Distribution Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz on ‘Riverdale.’

“Riverdale” actress Vanessa Morgan called out the CW show for using her “as a sidekick” and allegedly paying her the least out of the series regulars.

Morgan tweeted a statement that read: “Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads.”

Morgan stated that she is “not being quiet anymore” and also tweeted that she is “used as the token biracial bisexual” on the show.

Costar Lili Reinhart tweeted her support to Morgan, while another costar, Asha Bromfield, agreed with Morgan: “We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vanessa Morgan said that she is tired of “being used as a sidekick,” and claimed she is paid the least out of all the series regulars on the CW’s “Riverdale.”

Morgan posted to Twitter to share her thoughts, tweeting a statement that read:

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads.”

The statement continued: “Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being quiet anymore.”

Morgan tweeted the statement with the caption: “I’m not being Quite anymore. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Morgan also replied to a tweet stating that she was the “only black series regular but also paid the least.”

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least ???????????? girl i could go on for days ???? — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

Morgan replied to another tweet stating that she is “used as the token biracial bisexual” on the show. Morgan plays Toni Topaz, who is bisexual and in a relationship with Cheryl Blossom(Madelaine Petsch).

But exactly, used as the token biracial bisexual — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

Morgan did clarify, however, that her role on the show and how her character is written, as well as how much she gets paid, has nothing to do with her castmates. She tweeted:

“My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.”

My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back. ♥️ — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

Costar Lili Reinhart tweeted her support of Morgan, writing: “We love you, V. And support you 10000%.”

We love you, V. And support you 10000%. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, fellow “Riverdale” actress Asha Bromfield, who played Melody Valentine in the show, tweeted:

“Don’t even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you @VanessaMorgan.”

Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you @VanessaMorgan. https://t.co/IUMm9xaFYO — ASHA (@ashabrom) June 2, 2020

Read more:

‘Glee’ actor Samantha Marie Ware called out her costar Lea Michele for hypocrisy after she tweeted in support of Black Lives Matter

Dylan Sprouse says ‘Riverdale’ costars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse are quarantined together

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have often tried to keep their relationship status private. Here’s a timeline of their interactions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.