Vanity Plate Creates Big Parking Problems For Floridian

Photo: Gamma Man via flickr

Vanity plates are a popular way to express individuality or make a joke that everyone can see.But occasionally they can create a big problem for the driver.



According to Autoblog, Jacksonville, FL resident Carol Schroeder got the licence plate “NOTAG” on her car.

When a car has no licence plate, Jacksonville police write “No Tag” on the ticket. Apparently, all of those tickets have been sent to Schroeder, and the city says she owes $8,000 in overdue tickets.

The tickets are for numerous makes and models of cars, some of which were built before her car even rolled off the assembly line, Autoblog reports.

But what is really ludicrous is that the City of Jacksonville is adamant that Schroeder owes for all the tickets written, even though it is obvious they aren’t for her car.

Hopefully, the city will figure out that Schroeder isn’t the guilty party and all those people that don’t have licence plates should be paying the tickets.

