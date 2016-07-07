People are outraged over Vanity Fair's 'sexist' Margot Robbie cover story

Social media is going nuts over Rich Cohen’s cover profile of Margot Robbie in the latest issue of Vanity Fair — and not in a good way.
Many are calling it “sexist,” and “creepy,” and are both confused and outraged by the language used to describe the 26-year-old “Wolf of Wall Street” and “Tarzan” actress.
I’m a @VanityFair subscriber, but that is the biggest piece of sexist crap introductory paragraph I’ve ever seen. Disappointed #MargotRobbie
— Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) July 6, 2016
Hey @VanityFair. I rewrote that Margot Robbie lede with Alexander Skarsgard. Yep. Still creepy. pic.twitter.com/py9HAUVP4a
— Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) July 6, 2016
Some other odd quotes from the piece:
- “She can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character.”
- “She is blonde but dark at the roots. She is tall but only with the help of certain shoes.”
- “As I said, she is from Australia. To understand her, you should think about what that means.”
- “I don’t remember what she was wearing, but it was simple, her hair combed around those painfully blue eyes. We sat in the corner. She looked at me and smiled.”
Twitter was overall appalled by the entire Vanity Fair piece:
thanks @VanityFair for letting America’s Greasiest Creepy Uncle profile Margot Robbie. it was illuminating if not for the reason you planned
— Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) July 6, 2016
The quietly awful thing that the Vanity Fair piece did is steer the conversation away from Margot Robbie’s talent, which is what matters.
— Evan Littman (@elittman88) July 6, 2016
did u survive the margot robbie vanity fair article?
— Listen I’m Scary OK (@katiemcvay) July 6, 2016
Am I the only one not outraged by the Margot Robbie Vanity Fair piece?
— Ryan B (@TheChewDefense) July 6, 2016
But it seems to be a bigger issue than just this incident:
LA Weekly on Sky Ferreira’s sexiness
Variety on Renee Zellweger’s face
Vanity Fair on Margot Robbie’s Aussie beauty
name that trend
— jen yamato (@jenyamato) July 6, 2016
Vanity Fair and Margot Robbie have yet to respond to the backlash.
