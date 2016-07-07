People are outraged over Vanity Fair's 'sexist' Margot Robbie cover story

Aly Weisman
Margot Robbie Vanity FairVanity Fair

Social media is going nuts over Rich Cohen’s cover profile of Margot Robbie in the latest issue of Vanity Fair  —  and not in a good way.

Many are calling it “sexist,” and “creepy,” and are both confused and outraged by the language used to describe the 26-year-old “Wolf of Wall Street” and “Tarzan” actress.

Some other odd quotes from the piece:

  • “She can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character.”
  • “She is blonde but dark at the roots. She is tall but only with the help of certain shoes.”
  • “As I said, she is from Australia. To understand her, you should think about what that means.”
  • “I don’t remember what she was wearing, but it was simple, her hair combed around those painfully blue eyes. We sat in the corner. She looked at me and smiled.”

Twitter was overall appalled by the entire Vanity Fair piece:

 

 

 

 

But it seems to be a bigger issue than just this incident:

Vanity Fair and Margot Robbie have yet to respond to the backlash. 

