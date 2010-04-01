Vanity Fair Ruins Tiger's Return To Golf With A Huge New Expose About His Mistresses

Hi there! I’m here to ruin Tiger’s Masters return.

Photo: Vanity Fair

Just in time for Tiger’s return to the Masters, it’s a new expose from Vanity Fair.The magazine hasn’t put its full story online yet, but it teased out a bunch of details, like this one (gross):



[Tiger Woods mistress] Mindy Lawton says she met Woods for one rendezvous at 5:30 in the morning, before he had to leave for a golf tournament. Although she was menstruating, he insisted on having sex with her, but when the key card to access his office didn’t work, he drove to a nearby parking lot, where they had sex in his car. After they left, Lawton claims, reporters from The National Enquirer, who had been following her, picked up the tampon she had dropped in the parking lot, and later threatened to use it as part of a story exposing Woods’s infidelity. When the tabloid contacted one of Lawton’s relatives, Lawton texted Tiger in a panic, and he put her in touch with Mark Steinberg. “That’s when their brush-under-the-rug, the cover-up, happened,” Lawton says, referring to a deal that the Enquirer allegedly made with Tiger’s handlers to hold the adultery story in exchange for Woods’s giving an exclusive interview to its sister publication Men’s Fitness. (A spokesperson for The National Enquirer denies that the paper held the Lawton story in exchange for an exclusive on Tiger.)

There’s a whole lot of other salacious details at Vanity Fair >

Here’s a video interview with the author of the story, as well as footage of the photo shoots done for each mistress featured in the story:



