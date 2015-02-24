Snapchat had a behind-the-scenes look at one of the glitziest Oscars after parties

What’s it like inside one of the most glamorous parties in Los Angeles, Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party?

Thanks to Snapchat’s story feature, which strings a bunch of public snaps and videos together, non-attendees can peek behind the scenes.

Vanity Fair’s after party was attended by athlete Serena Williams, actress Jennifer Aniston, singer Beyonce, model Karlie Kloss, and lots of other star power.

Here are some screengrabs from the night, courtesy of Snapchat:

Celebrities posed on Vanity Fair’s step and repeat before heading into the party.

Lots of interviews were conducted. Here’s Vin Diesel.

It was Kyle McLoughlin’s birthday. McLoughlin starred in Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives.

Here’s the best actress of 2014, Julianne Moore.

Jennifer Aniston showed up for the party too.

Here’s athlete Serena Williams.

It’s the heartthrob from The Fault in our Stars!

Here, John Travolta was behaving and keeping his hands to himself.

Here comes best supporting actor J.K. Simmons.

Unfortunately for party goers, it was pouring rain.

Inside, Beyonce parked herself on a couch and kicked up her heels.

Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss borrowed someone’s Oscar and danced around with it.

This award was just hanging out on a table.

Unfortunately when it was time to go, some guests struggled to get through metal detectors with their awards.

