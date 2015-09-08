Vanity Fair's New Establishment list is out -- and Mark Zuckerberg is at the top

Vanity Fair released the 2015 instalment of its “New Establishment” list and it is dominated by tech people.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is at the top of the list, which honours the world’s most innovative individuals.

Here are the other tech people who made the cut and where they ranked:

1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

2. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

4. Tim Cook and Jony Ive, Apple

5. Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google/Alphabet

6. Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

7. Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings, Netflix

8. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

9. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

10. Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes

12. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

13. Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann

14. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom

16. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz

17. Alibaba founder Jack Ma

18. Jack Dorsey, Square CEO and Twitter interim CEO

19. Bill Gurley, Matt Cohler, and Peter Fenton, Benchmark Capital

20. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

21. Nest CEO Tony Fadell

22. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

23. Investor Yuri Milner

24. Chris Sacca, Lowercase Capital

25. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield

26. Y Combinator president Sam Altman

27. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

29. GoPro CEO Nick Woodman

30. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum

32. Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti

34. Rony Abovitz, Magic Leap; Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe, Oculus VR

36. Jessica Alba, Honest Company

37. Dropbox CEO Drew Houston

38. Jared Leto, actor and investor

40. Hugo Barra and Lei Jun, Xiaomi

43. David DeWalt and Kevin Mandia, FireEye

44. Patrick and JohnCollison, Stripe

45. WeWork CEO Adam Neumann

46. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

47. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Flipkart

48. Adi Tatarko, Houzz

49. Vine stars Jerome Jarre, Lele Pons, and Andrew B. Bachelor

50. uBeam CEO Meredith Perry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.