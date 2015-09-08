Vanity Fair's New Establishment list is out -- and Mark Zuckerberg is at the top

Vanity Fair released the 2015 instalment of its “New Establishment” list and it is dominated by tech people.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is at the top of the list, which honours the world’s most innovative individuals.
Here are the other tech people who made the cut and where they ranked:
1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
2. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
4. Tim Cook and Jony Ive, Apple
5. Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google/Alphabet
6. Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
7. Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings, Netflix
8. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky
9. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg
10. Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes
12. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel
13. Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann
14. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom
16. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz
17. Alibaba founder Jack Ma
18. Jack Dorsey, Square CEO and Twitter interim CEO
19. Bill Gurley, Matt Cohler, and Peter Fenton, Benchmark Capital
20. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
21. Nest CEO Tony Fadell
22. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
23. Investor Yuri Milner
24. Chris Sacca, Lowercase Capital
25. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield
26. Y Combinator president Sam Altman
27. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki
29. GoPro CEO Nick Woodman
30. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum
32. Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti
34. Rony Abovitz, Magic Leap; Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe, Oculus VR
36. Jessica Alba, Honest Company
37. Dropbox CEO Drew Houston
38. Jared Leto, actor and investor
40. Hugo Barra and Lei Jun, Xiaomi
43. David DeWalt and Kevin Mandia, FireEye
44. Patrick and JohnCollison, Stripe
45. WeWork CEO Adam Neumann
46. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer
47. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Flipkart
48. Adi Tatarko, Houzz
49. Vine stars Jerome Jarre, Lele Pons, and Andrew B. Bachelor
50. uBeam CEO Meredith Perry
