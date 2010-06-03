Hedge Funder Steve Cohen Is De-Sensitized To Money, And Ready To Walk Away From Active Trading

The upcoming July issue of Vanity Fair features a rare interview with SAC Capital founder Steve Cohen.



In a video posted to VanityFair.com, interviewer Bryan Burrough states that Cohen is thinking of walking away from active trading. He likens it to “God walking away from Earth.” Powerful stuff.

Some of the interesting points brought up in the full article include:

Cohen is “de-sensitized to money” and thinks about the “risk” and the “trade” rather than how much money he’ll end up making/losing.

His $6.4 billion fortune makes him the 36th-wealthiest American according to Forbes.

This interview is the second in history to be published.

Phones don’t ring at SAC; they light up because Cohen hates noise.

He is now mild-mannered, usually placing orders with the word “please” included in his sentence.

A high school love-affair with the game of poker lead Cohen to taking risk and he eventually quit his job to play poker full time.

Cohen is similar to the famous stock operator Jesse Livermore in his approach to investing. He’s always constantly reading the tape and using it as a guide.

Cohen used a dating service called People Resources to meet his wife, Alexandra.

After screwing up his back and having intense surgery on it, Cohen recovered and stopped caring about “the small things” in life.

Cohen still fights accusations of insider trading to this day.

He thinks that one day, he may take SAC Capital public, similar to Fortress Investment Group.

Now check out what’s on his desk –>

