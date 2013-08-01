Meet The Best-Dressed Men In The World

Megan Willett
Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z at the 2013 Grammy Awards in suits and ties

Vanity Fair just released their annual International Best Dressed List for 2013, and needless to say the fashion industry is abuzz with the top picks.

Making the cut this year were 15 solo guys (there were also couples on the list) who shined just as brightly as their female counterparts.

Some were obvious choices like Justin Timberlake, while others took us a bit off guard, such as CEO of Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.

Our British friends dominated, with seven of the 15 solo gents hailing from Great Britain. There was also a vast mix of professions: Entertainers, a human rights activist, athletes, CEOs, models — even a so-called “master of foxhounds.”

Miami Heat basketball player Lebron James

English musician Keith Richards

American entertainer Justin Timberlake

English 'master of foxhounds' Otis Ferry

Swedish-born New York Rangers ice hockey goalie Henrik Lundqvist

American fashion designer Thom Browne

English cofounder of Paddle8 Alexander Gilkes

English musician and model Tara Ferry

Italian Chairman of Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo

English contemporary classical violinist Charlie Siem

Italian-born, NYC-based photographer and director Francesco Carrozzini

English actor Jack Huston ('Boardwalk Empire')

American human rights activist, freelance journalist, lawyer, and government official Ronan Farrow

English DJ and music producer Isaac Ferry

American interior designer Darren Henault

