Meet The Best-Dressed Men In The World

Vanity Fair just released their annual International Best Dressed List for 2013, and needless to say the fashion industry is abuzz with the top picks.



Making the cut this year were 15 solo guys (there were also couples on the list) who shined just as brightly as their female counterparts.

Some were obvious choices like Justin Timberlake, while others took us a bit off guard, such as CEO of Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.

Our British friends dominated, with seven of the 15 solo gents hailing from Great Britain. There was also a vast mix of professions: Entertainers, a human rights activist, athletes, CEOs, models — even a so-called “master of foxhounds.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.