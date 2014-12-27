The Best-Dressed People Of 2014

Megan Willett
Each year, Vanity Fair reveals its annual best dressed list.

Readers and editors vote for well-heeled actors, socialites, and CEOs to determine the top spots.

The list, which was unveiled in August, includes categories for women, men, couples, working professionals, “originals,” as well as editors’ picks. There were even a few inductees into the “Hall of Fame”this year.

Many familiar names made the list, such as Kate Middleton and actress Emma Watson. But there were a few surprises, chief among them the King of Bhutan who won in the “originals” category.

Since it’s the end of the year, it’s time to take a look back at who was the best dressed of 2014.

(HALL OF FAME 2014) Designer Karl Lagerfeld

(HALL OF FAME 2014) Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge

(HALL OF FAME 2014) Creative director and CEO of Alice and Olivia Stacey Bendet

(WOMEN 2014) Australian Actress Cate Blanchet

(WOMEN 2014) Aristocrat, reporter, and documentarian Beatrice Borromeo

(WOMEN 2014) Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

(WOMEN 2014) British Actress Michelle Dockery

(WOMEN 2014) Vice president of SKDKnickerbocker Audrey Gelman

(WOMEN 2014) Socialite Vanessa Getty

(WOMEN 2014) Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

(WOMEN 2014) Actress Lupita Nyong'o

(WOMEN 2014) Actress Emmy Rossum

(WOMEN 2014) Actress Emma Watson

(MEN 2014) Retired bullfighter Miguel Baez

(MEN 2014) Wide receiver for the New York Giants Victor Cruz

(MEN 2014) Actor Benedict Cumberbatch

(MEN 2014) Actor and producer Idris Elba

(MEN 2014) Actor Neil Patrick Harris

(MEN 2014) Artist Jeff Koons

(MEN 2014) New York Rangers Goalie Henrik Lundqvist

(MEN 2014) Actor Eddie Redmayne

(MEN 2014) Art curator and dealer Vito Schnabel

(MEN 2014) Musician, producer, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams

(COUPLES 2014) Founder of Frédéric Fekkai hair salons and products Frédéric Fekkai and communications consultant Shirin von Wulffen

(COUPLES 2014) Actor Colin Firth and creative director of Eco-Age Ltd. Livia Giuggioli

(COUPLES 2014) Contributing editor of Vogue and founder of Moda Operandi Lauren Santo Domingo and founder of Mexican Summer Records Andres Santo Domingo

Lauren Santo Domingo, pictured here without her husband Andres.

(ORIGINALS 2014) King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

(ORIGINALS 2014) Musician Anne 'St. Vincent' Clark

(ORIGINALS 2014) Novelist Donna Tartt

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Founder and CEO of Nasty Gal Sophia Amoruso

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Artist and model Rainer Andreesen

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Editor in chief of Teen Vogue Amy Astley

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Andrew Bolton

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Italian socialite Bianca Brandolini d'Adda

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Shoe and accessory designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Model Karlie Kloss

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Founder and executive chairman of Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Style director of Details magazine Eugene Tsai Tong

(PROFESSIONALS 2014) Jewelry designer for Lanvin Elie Top

