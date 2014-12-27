The Best-Dressed People Of 2014

Each year, Vanity Fair reveals its annual best dressed list.

Readers and editors vote for well-heeled actors, socialites, and CEOs to determine the top spots.

The list, which was unveiled in August, includes categories for women, men, couples, working professionals, “originals,” as well as editors’ picks. There were even a few inductees into the “Hall of Fame”this year.

Many familiar names made the list, such as Kate Middleton and actress Emma Watson. But there were a few surprises, chief among them the King of Bhutan who won in the “originals” category.

Since it’s the end of the year, it’s time to take a look back at who was the best dressed of 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.