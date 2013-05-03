Vanity Fair Made Steve Cohen Look Like Moby Dick In This Great Graphic

Vanity Fair has gone “Moby Dick” on billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, the founder of $14 billion SAC Capital.



In a piece in the June Issue, Byran Burrough and Bethany McLean refer to the fund manager as the “biggest fish” U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is going after.

They have even included an illustration by André Carrilho to go with the story, “The Hunt for Steve Cohen.”

As you can see, Cohen looks like he’s playing the role of Moby Dick and Bharara is Captain Ahab.

Also, here’s a cover of the June issue that will be hitting newstands.

Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.