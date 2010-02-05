Vanity Fair Pitches iPhone App To Oscars Viewers

Vanity Fair launched its first iPhone app today, focusing far more on the Oscars than the magazine.



The Vanity Fair Hollywood app allows users to make Oscar predictions before the show airs on Sunday March 7th. They can invite friends to create a betting pool or compare picks with the magazine’s editors.

Online users can also play the game here.

On awards night, users will be able to find out who wins categories such as best movie – Hurt Locker or Avatar, access exclusive coverage of Vanity’s Fair‘s after-party, and find lots of information their favourite films and nominees.

With the Apple iPad around the corner, magazines have been expanding their digital force. Another Conde Nast title, GQ, for example, introduced a $2.99 app in January that sold more than 12,000 times. Vanity Fair is focusing on utility more than content here, which is a smart experiment.

Watch the Vanity Fair staff, including head honcho Graydon Carter, pitch the app in this promo video:



