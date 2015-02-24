Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret models dominated the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Irina ShaykDanny MoloshokIrina Shayk was one of the many models leaving little to the imagination.

After the 87th annual Academy Awards concluded Sunday night, stars did a costume change and headed to the super exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar after party in Beverly Hills.

Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s annual bash brings out the most A-list guests, who are all able to let loose and celebrate after the big show.

This year’s attendees included the night’s winners like Julianne Moore and Eddie Redmayne, but Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit models seemed to have the largest presence.

Model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson. She also appeared in this month's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Victoria's Secret model Karlie Kloss walked the red carpet like a pro.

8-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Irina Shayk left little to the imagination.

Former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr looked white hot.

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo arrived with her husband, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen celebrated her husband John legend's win for 'best original song' inside the bash.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Victoria's Secret angel Chanel Iman stunned on her way inside the party.

Longtime model Heidi Klum party-hopped throughout the night.

Karolina Kurkova traded in her Victoria's Secret wings for this colourful, sequined dress.

Victoria's Secret model Joan Smalls rocked an awesome black gown.

Victoria's Secret model Jessica Hart also opted for all-black.

Charlotte McKinney, the latest Carl's Jr. model to appear in its Super Bowl commercial, made a bold appearance.

Model-actress Jaime King showed off her baby bump.

But it wasn't just models at the exclusive after party! Jennifer Lopez was there looking perfect, too.

Jared Leto was up to his usual photobombing antics.

It isn't a real party until Miley Cyrus arrives.

And Beyoncé!

Even Monica Lewinsky was there!

Malin Ackerman went sheer in Diane Von Furstenberg.

So did singer Rita Ora.

And actress Lily Collins.

As well as Lady Gaga.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz made it a mother/daughter night.

So did Vogue's Anna Wintour and daughter Bee Shaffer.

There were big wigs there, too! IAC chairman Barry Diller attended with his fashion designer wife, Diane von Furstenberg.

Interscope co-founder and music producer Jimmy Iovine arrived with girlfriend Liberty Ross.

Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter, with wife Anna Scott, hosts the annual party.

'Star Wars' Episode VII' director J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath, wore matching glasses.

Many made it a date night, like Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.

Sofia Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson.

'Whiplash' star Miles Teller and his model-girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

'The Theory of Everything' best actor winner Eddie Redmayne cradled his award with wife Hannah Bagshawe.

Best actress nominee Marion Cotillard.

Last year's best supporting actress winner Lupita Nyong'o glittered in gold.

As did 'A Most Violent Year' star Jessica Chastain.

Newly single Angie Harmon arrived wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Christina Aguilera made a rare appearance.

Kylie Minogue did her best Angelina Jolie impression.

Juliette Lewis went bright.

18-year-old actress Chloe Moretz came out to represent young Hollywood.

As did Hailee Steinfeld.

Rashida Jones and Natalie Portman made it a girls night.

And singer Sia hid her face per usual.

