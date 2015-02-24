Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret models dominated the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Danny MoloshokIrina Shayk was one of the many models leaving little to the imagination.
After the 87th annual Academy Awards concluded Sunday night, stars did a costume change and headed to the super exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar after party in Beverly Hills.
Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s annual bash brings out the most A-list guests, who are all able to let loose and celebrate after the big show.
This year’s attendees included the night’s winners like Julianne Moore and Eddie Redmayne, but Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit models seemed to have the largest presence.
Model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson. She also appeared in this month's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen celebrated her husband John legend's win for 'best original song' inside the bash.
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Victoria's Secret angel Chanel Iman stunned on her way inside the party.
Charlotte McKinney, the latest Carl's Jr. model to appear in its Super Bowl commercial, made a bold appearance.
But it wasn't just models at the exclusive after party! Jennifer Lopez was there looking perfect, too.
There were big wigs there, too! IAC chairman Barry Diller attended with his fashion designer wife, Diane von Furstenberg.
'The Theory of Everything' best actor winner Eddie Redmayne cradled his award with wife Hannah Bagshawe.
