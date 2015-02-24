Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret models dominated the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Danny Moloshok Irina Shayk was one of the many models leaving little to the imagination.

After the 87th annual Academy Awards concluded Sunday night, stars did a costume change and headed to the super exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar after party in Beverly Hills.

Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s annual bash brings out the most A-list guests, who are all able to let loose and celebrate after the big show.

This year’s attendees included the night’s winners like Julianne Moore and Eddie Redmayne, but Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit models seemed to have the largest presence.

